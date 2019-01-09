Clear

Missouri WIC program to continue amid shutdown

The Missouri WIC program will continue to be funded through next month.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 6:59 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The state of Missouri will be continuing its Special Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) despite the government shut down.

The St. Joseph Health Department released a statement saying they received word from the state that there's enough funding to keep programs running.

"We have recently fielded calls from participants who've been concerned about how the shutdown has impacted the program and their benefits," Lisa Horn, WIC Coordinator, St. Joseph Health Department said. "Our clinic is open for business as usual."

Individuals are asked to keep their appointment times for now. The health department said there will be an update provided at the end of January over the status of funding should the government shutdown last that long. 

Over 114,000 Missourians receive assistance through WIC, over 1800 of those are in St. Joseph.

After a much cooler day on Wednesday, temperatures do warm slightly for one more day before precipitation chances return Friday. As for tonight, expect a few clouds but skies should be partly cloudy. Lows will be colder in the upper teens and lower 20s.
