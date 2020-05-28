Missouri Western Board of Governors sets tuition and fees for 2020-2021

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western State University Board of Governors approved an increase of less than 2.5 percent in tuition and fees for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Missouri Western remains one of the most affordable universities in the state,” Missouri Western President Matthew Wilson said. “We know that times are difficult for many of our students, so we are committed to keeping increases modest while being fiscally responsible.”

According to a press release, tuition will rise one percent for most undergraduate and graduate students taking classes on campus. Undergraduate in-state students, which make up the majority of Missouri Western students, will see tuition rise from $217.72 per credit hour to $220. Online tuition will be significantly reduced to match the cost of in-person classes.

The board also approved restructuring of mandatory fees. For example, rather than a flat fee for SGA and student support, students will pay a reduced fee of $3.75 per credit hour for SGA and $6 per hour for student support. A $75 per hour technology fee will

be added to online courses.

The Board of Governors also approved room and board rates for the upcoming school year. Room rates will rise 5 percent, ranging from $2,512 per semester to $3,774. Board plans will increase approximately 3 percent under terms of Missouri Western’s contract with

food service provider Aramark.