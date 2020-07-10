Missouri Western State University names interim president

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University's Board of Governors has named Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy as interim president.

Kennedy currently serves as vice provost at Missouri Western.

"Elizabeth has shown great leadership and initiative in the brief time that she has served as our vice provost," said Lee Tieman, chair of the Board of Governors. "Her commitment to our community and to the success of our students will be cornerstones of her tenure. We are excited to have Dr. Kennedy as our interim president and very much appreciate her willingness to step up and continue to guide the university forward."

Kennedy will begin her role as interim president beginning in August.

Missouri Western State University President Matt Wilson announced this week that he is stepping down to become the next dean of Temple University's campus in Japan.