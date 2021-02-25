Missouri Western State University names new president

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University has named its sixth president.

In a unanimous decision, the board of governors announced Thursday that Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy will become the school's next president.

“I and other members of the Board have been very impressed with Dr. Kennedy’s capable and steady leadership during this very challenging time,” said Lee Tieman, Board of Governors chair. “Our Board received substantial input from students, alumni, faculty, staff and the community regarding adding stability and direction to the leadership of the University. We believe this is a tremendous step forward in addressing those objectives. While considering all options available to lead this outstanding institution, we came to the unanimous conclusion that the best leader for us already occupied the position.”

Kennedy has been serving as interim president since Aug. 3. She is formerly Missouri Western's vice provost.

“Missouri Western is moving forward with sure direction and clear purpose, and I’m honored and humbled to be a part of that,” Dr. Kennedy said. “I believe there is much hope in the future of Missouri Western, and I am very confident and excited about what that will mean for us.”

Kennedy takes over for Matthew Wilson who left the university in July.

A news conference is planned for Friday at 9 a.m. and will be streamed live at griff.vn/pressconf.