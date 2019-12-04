Missouri Western adds Esports program, begins Fall 2020

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Western State University is adding a new program for students that love to play video games. The University is adding Esports in the fall of 2020.

"It's an environment that I think a lot of universities want to get into, but not sure how to get into," Missouri Western president Matthew Wilson said.

Missouri Western is adding in part because of Wilson's push for the program. He played an intricate part in the University of Akron's program during his time there.

"When we talk about online competitive video games, the world has literally exploded," Wilson said.

The Griffons have added Christian Konczal as the director/head coach of the Esports program.

"There's a lot of stereotypes as well and a lot of stigma with video games that these programs have to fight through," Konczal said.

An Esports arena will be built inside Blum Student Union at the location of the bookstore. The bookstore will move to the library in the summer of 2020.

The program does not fall under Missouri Western's athletic department.