Missouri Western and St. Joseph Museums host Super Science Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Families flocked to Missouri Western State University on Saturday for Super Science Saturday.



The event offers exposure to many different aspects of science. Many got the chance to learn everything from architecture to animals.

University staff says they focus on hands-on, engaging and fun experiences for people of all ages, they say it helps to have a more lasting impact on them.

(SHAUNA HILEY)"We want to immerse them into the technology so they can work with the tools, and see the experiments." Shauna Hiley, an MWSU professor, and show coordinator said.

Many got up close and personal with live animals like turtles snakes and even cockroaches.



The event is held the last Saturday in January every year.