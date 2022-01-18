Missouri Western begins spring semester, covid still lingers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students returned to the classroom on the campus of Missouri Western on Tuesday.

With Omicron surging throughout the nation, COVID-19 is still a concern on campus.

The university is still requiring masks to be worn indoors at all times.

The COVID response team continues to monitor the county numbers and hospitalizations (54 at Mosaic Life Care).

"We're looking at what those trends look like long-term," said Becky Dunn, the Chief Communications Officer for Missouri Western and a member of the COVID response team. "We started our fall academic semester with a mask mandate, we lifted that in October because we'd had multiple weeks of numbers trending down. So, we're really looking at those overall trends and watching all of those numbers before we would make any decision to change that mask mandate."

As of January 14, Missouri Western has five active cases on campus and 17 in total. The University's dashboard will update again on Wednesday, January 19.

Click here to view the dashboard and university policies.