Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Missouri Western begins spring semester, covid still lingers

As of January 14, Missouri Western has five active cases on campus and 17 in total. The University's dashboard will update again on Wednesday, January 19.

Posted: Jan 18, 2022 5:39 PM
Updated: Jan 18, 2022 5:43 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students returned to the classroom on the campus of Missouri Western on Tuesday.

With Omicron surging throughout the nation, COVID-19 is still a concern on campus.

The university is still requiring masks to be worn indoors at all times.

The COVID response team continues to monitor the county numbers and hospitalizations (54 at Mosaic Life Care).

"We're looking at what those trends look like long-term," said Becky Dunn, the Chief Communications Officer for Missouri Western and a member of the COVID response team. "We started our fall academic semester with a mask mandate, we lifted that in October because we'd had multiple weeks of numbers trending down. So, we're really looking at those overall trends and watching all of those numbers before we would make any decision to change that mask mandate."

As of January 14, Missouri Western has five active cases on campus and 17 in total. The University's dashboard will update again on Wednesday, January 19.

Click here to view the dashboard and university policies. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Clouds will slowly build back into the area today. Clouds will linger overnight as a cold front moves through and the winds will pick up out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. That front will bring us a breezy northerly wind for your Wednesday as well as some cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to warm into the lower 20 on Wednesday, but wind chills will only feel like the single digits during the afternoon. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. Wind chills still start out sub zero Thursday morning, with temperatures only making it into the teens by the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly start to recover by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories