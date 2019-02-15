Clear
BREAKING NEWS: MoDOT warns drivers not to travel Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Missouri Western closing campus Friday afternoon due to winter storm

Missouri Western State University is closing campus Friday at 3 p.m. due to the winter storm.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 12:18 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 12:22 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Western State University is closing campus Friday at 3 p.m. due to the winter storm.

According to a release from the University, students need to check their emails for messages from instructors. 

Stay with KQ2 for the latest weather conditions. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -4°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -4°
Cameron
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -4°
Fairfax
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -3°
Moderate to heavy snow began Friday morning and has been continuing into the afternoon hours. Roads have become snow covered and very hazardous. Travel is not recommended for the rest of the day but if you must, take it extremely slow and be careful.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events