Missouri Western held its vaccine clinic on Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) As part of the University's continuing push to help people get vaccinated for COVID-19, the vaccine was offered Tuesday on the Missouri Western Campus.

"Just part of the process, just part of the steps. If it takes 3 or 4, then that's what it's gonna take," said St. Joseph Resident, Zack Workman.

"Our goal is to make the vaccine as accessible as possible so we're here giving first doses, second doses, booster doses for those that our eligible," said Community Health Worker for Heart to Heart, Kealy Houlahan.

And it was open to anyone in the community.

"It's an opportunity to get people to realize that we can all work together as a community as a university and maybe work toward a common goal to get this thing taken care of," said Workman.

During the vaccination event, those eligible for their booster shot were able to receive their third dose of the vaccine.

With some saying the third shot will all be worth it.

"The opportunity now to just have all 3 of them together and hopefully get out and get back into a normal life, that's all worth it," said Workman.

Those who received their booster shot, already completed their initial rounds of the vaccine at least 6 months ago, and are 65 or older, or those who are 18 or older with underling medical conditions, or they live and/or work in high risk settings.

For some who received their booster shot, say getting a vaccine is nothing new for them.

"You know we all lived through polio and we lived through other things that we just had to have, and this is just another one," said Workman.

This won't be the last time Missouri Western holds its vaccine clinic as it will return in a month.

"We are going to be here in about a month from today, actually a month from today, and we will be giving 2nd doses to those who have gotten their first doses today, we're gonna be giving third doses for those boosters. I think we're gonna see more people get eligible for those," said Houlahan.

"This thing isn't going to go away unless we help it make go away," said Workman.