Missouri Western holds Griffon Block Party Downtown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western and the Downtown Partnership came together for this month's first Saturdays event.

The Griffon Block Party was a part of Holidays Downtown which featured a culmination of holiday-related activities for people to check out.

Horse-drawn carriage rides, Christmas caroling, and hot chocolate could all be found in the area. Staff at Missouri Western said their goal for the joint venture was to get more college kids to the downtown area.

"I think it's a great opportunity for them to connect with the downtown St. Joseph," Marissa Steimel, Block Party organizer said. "Some of them aren't from here and so this is a chance for them to kind of explore they see the different businesses participating."

Families could also get their picture taken with Santa at the block party, activities ran till 8 p.m.