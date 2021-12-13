Missouri Western kicks off finals week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students and faculty are finalizing their fall semester at Missouri Western.

Monday, final exams began and will complete on December 17.

President of the University, Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy was proud of how the fall 2021 semester turned out. She was thrilled to bring back campus traditions and other events to the best of their ability during a pandemic.

"It's been a long semester, but it's been a very good semester," said Dr. Kennedy. "We came back kind of in our pre-pandemic levels. We had 85% of our classes face-to-face, usual amount online, but we were able to do all kinds of wonderful traditions."

As the pandemic continued on to the start of classes in August, a mask mandate remained. Fast forward to October 15, the mandate was removed as the university followed CDC and local guidelines, including two full weeks of no new positive cases on campus.

But just as fast as it was removed, it was quickly reinstated on November 15 as the county saw a positive rate of coronavirus cases surpass 5% and the number of people in the hospital continued to rise.

As the roller-coaster remained for those at Missouri Western, Dr. Kennedy said the university and everyone involved in decision making when it came to the virus, was handled very well with the proper safety measures taken.

"We were able to use a fair amount of our CARES money--our COVID dollars--from the state and federal agencies from the county and city to help with some basic infrastructure pieces to keep us safe," said the university's President. "We replaced air-handlers, HVAC, chillers and boilers and that improves the air filtration which makes the air quality a lot more safe."

Dr. Kennedy commented a mask mandate has yet to be determined for the start of the spring semester.

Missouri Western's covid-response team evaluates the county, hospital and campus' numbers to determine every two weeks what the protocol will be.

"I wish there was like a red-light, green-light for COVID in terms of pulling on the mask (mandate) or putting it off, but it doesn't quite work that way," Dr. Kennedy added.

The updated numbers on Missouri Western are 10 active positive cases, all off-campus.

Buchanan County's positivity rate is at 13%. The university would like to see that number below 5%.

Mosaic Life Care beds 55 COVID patients in St. Joseph.

Dr. Kennedy said she would like to see all of those numbers trend downwards before removing the mask mandate for a second time this school year.

Classes will resume January 18.