Missouri Western offers Covid-19 vaccination incentive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students heading to Missouri Western State University this fall will have an extra incentive to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The university announced the Max the Vax program will offer a variety of cash and prizes to students and employees who've been vaccinated.

“The excitement is building as we near the start of the fall semester, and we want to do everything we can to ensure that we provide every student with an engaging, on-campus experience,” said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, MWSU president said. “One way to do that

is to get as many members of our campus community as possible vaccinated.”

Students and employees who provide proof of vaccination to Missouri Western will be entered in a series of drawings, culminating with a $2,500 cash prize for one student and one employee to be drawn October 8, and a $5,000 cash prize for one student and one employee to be drawn October 15.