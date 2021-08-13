Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Missouri Western offers Covid-19 vaccination incentive

The Max the Vax program will offer students cash and prizes for students, staff, and faculty who've completed their vaccination.

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 6:58 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Students heading to Missouri Western State University this fall will have an extra incentive to get vaccinated against Covid-19. 

The university announced the Max the Vax program will offer a variety of cash and prizes to students and employees who've been vaccinated. 

“The excitement is building as we near the start of the fall semester, and we want to do everything we can to ensure that we provide every student with an engaging, on-campus experience,” said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, MWSU president said. “One way to do that
is to get as many members of our campus community as possible vaccinated.”

Students and employees who provide proof of vaccination to Missouri Western will be entered in a series of drawings, culminating with a $2,500 cash prize for one student and one employee to be drawn October 8, and a $5,000 cash prize for one student and one employee to be drawn October 15.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
We continue to see the skies break apart as we head into the afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds should start to exit the area later this evening with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will be much milder tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s. This weekend is looking comfortable as well with temperatures remaining near average in the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm next week with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the week. Rain chances look to stay minimal until the end of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories