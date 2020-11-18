Missouri Western prepares for an early end of the fall semester

Clear
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 8:17 AM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  The pandemic has caused universities throughout the country to alter their schedules for the final weeks of school, including here at Missouri Western.

The administration for the griffons planned to wrap up the end of the fall semester before Thanksgiving break to avoid extra travel and preventing another coronavirus surge.

"I'm going to be so busy." said Erykah White, a student at Missouri Western.  

Finals week at Missouri Western begins on Friday, November 20, and will end on Tuesday, November 24. 

Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy of MWSU said "and that is definitely one thing we didn't even want to attempt."  The interim president added that "because we have some students who are getting broadband access or for some, computer access is difficult and we were just really trying to set up a finals where it'd be easy for the students and easy for the faculty and people could have a nice break."

Even though the end of the semester has not been completed, administration and students are already thinking about next year.   

Erykah White is also a resident's assistance for the dorms, and says that protocols are new for the spring semester.  "We have to collect their keys because when everyone comes back we're going to have to screen them to make sure no one is coming in with COVID or anything." 

According to Dr. Kennedy, the university has a total of four active coronavirus cases on campus, and 23 active cases off campus.   "We have a COVID response team, which is kind of a cross-campus committee that meets to talk about things."  

The low number of cases has impressed students and faculty at the school, as they have been working hard all year to keep the campus as safe and healthy as possible.

"I'm very proud of the campus," said Dr. Kennedy.  "Everyone has done just an excellent, excellent job, and I'm confident we ca get the spring semester underway in a very positive and successful way."

The spring semester is set to begin on January 19. 

The quiet weather is expected for the week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area. Stronger winds are expected Wednesday from the SW 10-25 MPH with gusts around 35 MPH. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.
