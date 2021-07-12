Missouri Western preps for training camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chiefs Training camp is being prepped and ready to go for 2021 Training Camp.

Missouri Western and Chiefs staff work together in the final two weeks putting together the final pieces as the Chiefs are expected to arrive on July 28.

Staff member Brett Easley is excited to have the Chiefs return for their 11th training camp season on the campus of Missouri Western, but there will be changes ahead involving fan experience.

"I think the entrance process may look a little different," said the MWSU Senior Associate Athletic Director."Anything from your bags will be screened this year, obviously you gotta have your ticket before you get here."

Tickets are to be purchased online prior to each day. Fans can purchase those here.

The Chiefs are limiting fan interaction this summer as well. So far, there will be no player and fan interactions besides cheering loudly and watching the team practice.

"Everybody loves autographs," said Easley. "Right now, we are not anticipating any autographs at camp...will that change? Anyone's best guess. But when you come to camp right now, it looks like that autograph piece will be something that fans will not have an opportunity for here as we get set for the 2021 camp."

Easley added there will be a new section for fans to gather this summer called "The Berm". This section fans can sit or stand on a grass hill that will be located on the north-end of the practice fields.