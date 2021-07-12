Clear
BREAKING NEWS Andrew Co. man sentenced to 25 years for killing a 10-year-old boy Full Story
BREAKING NEWS One dead after motorcycle accident Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Missouri Western preps for training camp

Training camp is more than two weeks away from returning to St. Joseph. Staff at Missouri Western State University and the Chiefs are preparing for the team and fans to arrive for camp on July 28.

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 5:51 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chiefs Training camp is being prepped and ready to go for 2021 Training Camp. 

Missouri Western and Chiefs staff work together in the final two weeks putting together the final pieces as the Chiefs are expected to arrive on July 28. 

Staff member Brett Easley is excited to have the Chiefs return for their 11th training camp season on the campus of Missouri Western, but there will be changes ahead involving fan experience. 

"I think the entrance process may look a little different," said the MWSU Senior Associate Athletic Director."Anything from your bags will be screened this year, obviously you gotta have your ticket before you get here."

Tickets are to be purchased online prior to each day. Fans can purchase those here.

The Chiefs are limiting fan interaction this summer as well. So far, there will be no player and fan interactions besides cheering loudly and watching the team practice.

"Everybody loves autographs," said Easley. "Right now, we are not anticipating any autographs at camp...will that change? Anyone's best guess. But when you come to camp right now, it looks like that autograph piece will be something that fans will not have an opportunity for here as we get set for the 2021 camp."

Easley added there will be a new section for fans to gather this summer called "The Berm". This section fans can sit or stand on a grass hill that will be located on the north-end of the practice fields. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Today we saw a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures staying below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lots of sunshine by the afternoon hours. A southerly wind will return on Tuesday helping temperatures back into the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will continue on Tuesday. Most of Wednesday will be dry and warm with temperatures back in the lower 90s. A stray showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, but a better chance for rain will move into the area as a cold front arrives on Thursday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories