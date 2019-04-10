Clear

Missouri Western receives new ceremonial mace from local business, organization

After Missouri Western State University's original mace was stolen last year and never found, the University finally has a new one.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 10:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— After Missouri Western State University's original mace was stolen last year and never found, the university finally has a new one.

"I'm really proud that we did this," said Edward Roberts, president of the St. Joseph Woodworkers Guild. 

The St. Joseph Woodworkers Guild and Dave Takes of Expressions Engraved presented the new mace to university officials Wednesday. 

The mace is carried in the processional and recessional and placed on stage at Commencement and other ceremonial events.

The original mace, which was donated when Missouri Western became a university in 2005, was stolen last May and was never recovered. 

The mace is made of local walnut with brass and ebony rings and stands approximately three feet tall.

Takes provided four gold medallions to circle the top of the mace. 

The new mace will be used for the first time at the Spring Commencement ceremony May 4.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Our next strong storm system will begin to move into the area late Wednesday night bringing slight rain chances into our Thursday. A strong cold front will be moving through with this system so temperatures will cool back down into the 50s by Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events