Missouri Western receives new ceremonial mace from local business, organization

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— After Missouri Western State University's original mace was stolen last year and never found, the university finally has a new one.

"I'm really proud that we did this," said Edward Roberts, president of the St. Joseph Woodworkers Guild.

The St. Joseph Woodworkers Guild and Dave Takes of Expressions Engraved presented the new mace to university officials Wednesday.

The mace is carried in the processional and recessional and placed on stage at Commencement and other ceremonial events.

The original mace, which was donated when Missouri Western became a university in 2005, was stolen last May and was never recovered.

The mace is made of local walnut with brass and ebony rings and stands approximately three feet tall.

Takes provided four gold medallions to circle the top of the mace.

The new mace will be used for the first time at the Spring Commencement ceremony May 4.