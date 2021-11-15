Missouri Western reinstates mask ordinance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University president Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy said Monday that she's concerned about the recent spike in covid-19 cases locally.

Members of the university's Covid-19 Response Team said all indicators point to increased virus spread.

"The numbers on campus had increased," Dr. Gary Clapp, Covid-19 Response Team, MWSU said. "Nothing looked like it was slowing down."

The team made the decision to reinstate the university's mask mandate keeping it in place throughout the rest of the current semester.

Kennedy said it's important to be proactive.

"It's just in an abundance of caution to make sure that we can finish the semester strong," Kennedy said.

Dr. Kennedy said the university has focused on offering more Covid-19 testing for students and staff on campus.