Missouri Western reinstates mask policy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University will reinstate its face coverings policy.

Effective Monday, Nov. 15, all students, faculty, staff, and visitors must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth in all public indoor spaces on Missouri Western’s campus.

Missouri Western's COVID-19 response team meets regularly to review the data on the number of cases on campus as well as community case numbers, positivity rates, and hospitalization rates. The team said they've seen increases in all of these indicators in recent weeks leading to reinstating the mask policy.

The response team will continue to review the data weekly; however, given the current conditions and the fact that we are entering the cold-and-flu season, there is good reason to anticipate that the mask policy will remain in place for the campus community through at least the end of the fall semester. Should conditions change, another announcement will be made.

Vaccines:

Missouri Western strongly encourages people to get vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, please contact your health care provider or local pharmacist.

If you qualify for a booster, Mosaic Life Care will conduct a COVID-19 vaccine booster event from 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Community Vaccine Site (formerly Gordmans) at the East Hills Shopping Center. Appointments are now available for Moderna and Pfizer at www.mymlc.com/vaccine.

Testing:

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, testing is available through the Esry Health Center by appointment only Monday through Thursday. Call the Health Center at 816-271-4495 to schedule your appointment. Other than a testing appointment in the Health Center, if you are experiencing symptoms please do not come to campus.