Missouri Western reschedules spring commencement to the fall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University announced Tuesday that the 2020 Spring Commencement has been rescheduled to Sunday, September 20 at 2 PM.

“Graduating from college is an achievement worth celebrating even in the best of times. It is even more remarkable now, when our graduates have overcome not just the normal challenges of the college experience but the extraordinary circumstances created by COVID-19,” Missouri Western President Matt Wilson said. “While social distancing guidelines make it impossible to celebrate with our seniors and their families in person as we planned on May 2, we hope that they’re able to join us later this year as we commemorate this significant milestone on their educational journey.”

Spring and summer for 2020 who are not able to attend the September 20 commencement will be invited to the December 2020 commencement.

Commencement will be held in the Looney Complex Arena.