Missouri Western sees increase in spring enrollment

Missouri Western State University saw an enrollment increase of 2.9 percent in spring 2019 compared to spring 2018.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 11:21 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 11:48 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Western State University saw an enrollment increase of 2.9 percent in Spring 2019 compared to Spring 2018.

"We're very pleased with enrollment this spring in headcount and given the success we've had the last few years with enrollment, we did expect that go flow through each semester, but it's been a while since we've been up in spring enrollment," Paul Orscheln, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Retention said. 

Credit hours are up two percent over spring 2018, while Dual Enrollment is up 14.8 percent in headcount and up 16.5 percent in credit hours. 

Missouri Western's online enrollment is up 8 percent compared to spring 2018. 

"A lot of times especially with the non-traditional student population, they need to work around their full-time jobs to get a degree," Orscheln said. "Anything we can do online or maybe in the evenings or an off-site location, those are things that we are constantly looking at improving to help meet the needs of the population."

Missouri Western had an 83.5 percent freshman retention rate from fall to spring— matching last year's retention rate. 


