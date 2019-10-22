Missouri Western to move to four-day class schedule

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University has announced that beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year, the university will adopt a new four-day class schedule. This new flexible approach to class scheduling is called "Gold Fridays."

Under the new schedule, most classes will be held Monday through Thursday, which will leave Friday for students to engage in internships, research with faculty, and other opportunities.

"Our primary focus will be to retain quality student success," Matt Wilson, MWSU President, said. "Instructional time and course expectations will remain the same, but students will now have greater flexibility to work, to prepare for the following week of classes and, most importantly, to pursue hands-on applied learning opportunities. Wise use of their Gold Fridays will enhance students' learning experiences and ultimately increase the value of their degrees."

Wilson says that the new schedule may not be appropriate for every program but said most programs will be adapted.

Gold Fridays are not intended to be a day off for students but will offer the flexibility for more engagement and learning opportunities.

Wilson says this move will also be used as a recruiting tool.

"No other university in the area is doing anything like this," he said. "I think prospective students will appreciate this innovative approach to providing learning opportunities outside the classroom."