Missouri Western updates mask policy, masks not required indoors

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Effective immediately, face coverings will no longer be required in all indoor public spaces at Missouri Western State University.

In an announcement Friday, the University said the masking policy change reflects several indicators reviewed by Missouri Western's Covid-19 Response Team every week. Over the past eight weeks, the positivity rate and the number of positive cases have declined for Buchanan County. The University also reported that Covid cases on campus have declined, with zero active cases for more than a week.

Through the Max the Vax incentive program, 29 percent of students and 85 percent of employees have reported vaccinations. The University continues to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations and is hosting another vaccine clinic with Heart to Heart International on Tuesday, October 26th.