Missouri Western welcomes new president, Matthew Wilson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University welcomed their new president, Matthew Wilson, on Monday. President Wilson succeeds Dr. Robert Vartabedian, who retired after 11 years as Western's president.

The school introduced Wilson on his first day of the job to several faculty and staff in the Biology department, where he heard first-hand accounts of the research projects current students are working on.

"As I come in, I'm really looking forward to engaging with the students, ensuring that they know that we are here for their success," Wilson said. "More than anything, when somebody steps onto campus here at Missouri Western they should know that they're going to have every opportunity possible to go out and succeed."

Wilson comes to Western after serving as president at the University of Akron from 2016 - 2018. He has a background in law, serving as dean of the University of Akron School of Law and as associate dean of the University of Wyoming College of Law.