Missouri and Kansas casinos to remain closed through May 31

The Missouri Gaming Commission this week extended an order to keep riverboat casinos closed at least through May 31.

Posted: May 15, 2020 8:59 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Gamblers in Missouri and Kansas will have to wait a while longer before their next wager.

The Missouri Gaming Commission this week extended an order to keep riverboat casinos closed at least through May 31. St. Joe Frontier Casino is included, which also means the over 140 people who the casino furloughed when it closed, will still be without jobs until June.

Bingo establishments, however, can open so long as they follow local guidelines and restrictions.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until Midnight Friday. Thursday's warm front lead to the development of strong to severe storm possibilities around the area.
