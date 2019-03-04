Clear

Missouri and Kansas to conduct statewide tornado drill Tuesday

Monday officially kicks off Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri and Kansas and on Tuesday, both states will conduct a statewide tornado drill.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 11:02 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The drill will happen on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS Kansas City office will issue a test tornado warning as part of the drill. Local sirens, weather radios, and the Emergency Alert System (EAS) will be activated for the test.

Local schools and residents are asked to participate in this drill.

The purpose behind the drill is to test people's readiness for severe weather events such as tornadoes, flash floods and damaging winds. 

For more information about the drill, click here.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon on Monday. Frigid temperatures are expected this morning with dangerous wind chills. Wind chills will be -10 to -20 degrees with winds coming from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
