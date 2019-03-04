Missouri and Kansas to conduct statewide tornado drill Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday officially kicks off Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri and Kansas and on Tuesday, both states will conduct a statewide tornado drill.

The drill will happen on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS Kansas City office will issue a test tornado warning as part of the drill. Local sirens, weather radios, and the Emergency Alert System (EAS) will be activated for the test.

Local schools and residents are asked to participate in this drill.

The purpose behind the drill is to test people's readiness for severe weather events such as tornadoes, flash floods and damaging winds.

