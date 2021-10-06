Clear
Missouri announces winners of fourth "MO VIP" drawing

A Buchanan County resident was announced as a winner of the state's fourth vaccine incentive program drawing.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 7:17 PM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A Buchanan County resident was announced as a winner of the state's fourth vaccine incentive program drawing.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the fourth "MO VIP" drawing. A Buchanan County resident and two Nodaway County residents were among the winners of the $10,000 cash prize drawings.

According to MO DHSS, at the time of the drawing on September 24th, a total of 637,485 entries were received.

State and federal data report that 65% of eligible Missourians have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The fifth and final drawing of the vaccine incentive program will be on Friday, October 8th, but entries must be entered online by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6th.

A full list of "MO VIP" winners can be found here.

Fall like conditions look to continue today with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible today and tonight. A few sprinkles will be possible again on Thursday morning, but overall most of the day will dry with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs in the 80s. Warm conditions will continue on Saturday with a breezy southerly wind. A cold front will arrive Sunday bringing cooler weather and rain chances that will continue into Monday.
