Missouri announces winners of fourth "MO VIP" drawing

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A Buchanan County resident was announced as a winner of the state's fourth vaccine incentive program drawing.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the fourth "MO VIP" drawing. A Buchanan County resident and two Nodaway County residents were among the winners of the $10,000 cash prize drawings.

According to MO DHSS, at the time of the drawing on September 24th, a total of 637,485 entries were received.

State and federal data report that 65% of eligible Missourians have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The fifth and final drawing of the vaccine incentive program will be on Friday, October 8th, but entries must be entered online by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6th.

A full list of "MO VIP" winners can be found here.