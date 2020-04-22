Missouri approved to provide SNAP recipients the option to online grocery shop

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Unemployment and underemployment have stressed budgets tight, forcing many families to take extra reliance on social service programs.

On Tuesday, Missouri joined a growing list of states approved to provide SNAP beneficiaries the option to buy their groceries online.

Now rather than walking into a grocery store, SNAP recipients can now scroll and shop.

“Well, actually we just received notice a few minutes ago that the USDA, FNS office just approved Missouri's waiver for the state to allow online purchases with their SNAP benefits,”said Chad Higdon, CEO of Second Harvest in St. Joseph.

The USDA approved the Department of Social Services' waiver to make the change, giving SNAP families the same option to practice social distancing as everyone else.

“So being able to go into your phone or computer and order your groceries online using your ebt’s card and picking them up, not having to go into the grocery store physically is going to lower the risk of that family member and the children in the home getting the COVID-19 virus,”said Rachael Bittiker, Community Development Director of Community Action Program in St. Joseph.

Just one of the many new changes to the food stamps program.

Including increased benefits, extended certification periods and adjusted reporting recuirements, shifting in-person interviews remote and waiving many requirements in preparation for a wave of new applications.

"There has been an increase in food stamp benefits for individuals receiving food stamps and now with the unemployment rate as high as it is, it makes the eligibility for individuals to be able to obtain food stamps a lot higher,”said Bittiker.

Social services are also waiting on updates from the state to see if Missouri will start providing families dependent on school meals with SNAP benefits.

“There is supposed to be some kind of increase, an EBT card, a pandemic EBT card is what it's called, to individuals that allows them access to EBT funds in replace of those meals that they may be missing through the school," said Bittiker.

As food pantries feel the stress of helping a 40-50% increase in families needing supplemental food, Second Harvest said SNAP helps relieve some of that pressure.

“Just knowing that benefits are going to be there and aren’t going to end is an added assurance for us,”said Higdon.

SNAP benefits cannot cover any delivery fee or other associated charges.

Amazon and Walmart have agreed to be retailers for SNAP online purchases in Missouri.

No date has been given yet as to when the pilot program will begin.