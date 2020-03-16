Clear
Missouri coronavirus: Sixth positive case identified

State officials have identified a sixth case of the novel coronavirus in Missouri Monday.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 10:01 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) State officials have identified a sixth case of the novel coronavirus in Missouri Monday.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that the state’s sixth case is in the southwest part of the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The Dept. of Health and Senior Services said it has tested a total of 170 individuals in which six tested positive and 164 tested negative.

The state laboratory tested 43 individuals overnight, DHSS officials said.

No other details have been released at this time.

Parson signed an emergency declaration which let him cut through red tape and access rainy day funds -- the same day state officials updated the total number of confirmed cases to 5.

Over the weekend, the governor also announced gatherings of more than 50 persons or more was strongly discouraged. A recommendation in line with what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued over the weekend.

On Monday, Parson is scheduled to stop in St. Joseph to discuss COVID-19 with local health, city and county officials.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

