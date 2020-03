Missouri coronavirus cases nearly double

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Missouri has jumped to 47, according to the latest numbers released by Governor Parson.

A county by county breakdown shows St. Louis County with the largest number of positive cases with nine cases. Seven people tested positive through private labs in Kansas City.

The state's death toll remains at one. A patient from Boone County died from coronavirus on Tuesday.

Buchanan County still has no confirmed cases. Mosaic Life Care has tested 33 people for the virus.