Missouri could once again vote on right-to-work

(ST.JOSEPH,MO)Just months after Missouri voters rejected Proposition A, a new petition could place another right-to-work initiative on the 2020 ballot.

Last week Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft certified a petition for circulation that would allow voters to decide if employers can require workers join a union and pay dues as a condition of employment.

The petition was submitted by former GOP chair Todd Graves to make Missouri a right-to-work state through a constitutional amendment.

During the 2018 primary election 67 percent of Missourians voted against becoming a right-to-work state.

Scott Howell is the business manager for the Labor Union Local 579 and said right-to-work laws limit workers ability to negotiate for better working conditions and pay.

“Someone didn’t get the message. This is an attack on not just union people, but an attack on working class people throughout the state of Missouri; it’s targeted them. Any time voters speak like that, I think the will of the people should be taken into account,” Howell said.

The petition would need approximately 150,000 signature to make it onto the 2020 ballot.