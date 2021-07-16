Missouri couple killed in plane crash

(MUSCATINE, Ia.) A man who devoted decades of his life to education is being remembered, after he and his wife died in a plane crash in Iowa.

68-year-old Daniel Slack and his wife, 69-year-old Sharon Lizzy Slack, both died in Wednesday's crash. They were from El Dorado Springs, Missouri.

According to the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m., the report came in from Quad City air traffic control about a downed aircraft.

The private plane crashed into a field off of Highway 38 near 170th street in northern Muscatine County, killing the couple inside.

At 9:15 Wednesday morning they took off from Iron Mountain, Michigan.

They flew 350 miles across Wisconsin and then into eastern Iowa when their plane went down in northern Muscatine County.

Investigators say Wednesday's severe weather may have played a role, however the FAA and NTSB are still investigating the cause of the crash.