Missouri early voting turnout ticks up, again

So far, more than 628,000 Missourians have already voted, that's up by 70,000 from earlier this week.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 10:28 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Secretary of State's office showing more and more voters are casting ballots ahead of election day.

Counties across the state are working hard to make sure your ballot is counted in the general election, including here in Buchanan County where the clerks' office staff and election judges have been standing out in the cold for hours to make casting an absentee ballot easier.

Buchanan County's clerk says, the response has been great.

“We had one heck of a turnout at Our Lady of Guadalupe with almost 600 people that voted,” Buchanan County Clerk Mary-Baack Garvey said. “That's a lot of cars that lined up in that lot but we processed them in three hours and it helped. I mean that's a lot of people that vote there that don't have to go there and it helped.”

Curbside voting is available for absentee voters Thursday at our lady of guadalupe church from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

