Missouri elected officials react to federal vaccine deadline

Missouri's governor, attorney general, and state representatives responded to the new deadline for the federal vaccine mandate.

Posted: Nov 5, 2021 9:51 AM
Updated: Nov 5, 2021 9:57 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri elected officials reacted to the federal vaccine mandate.

Missouri's Attorney General says he will file a lawsuit today in an attempt to block the federal vaccine mandate for private employers.

The new vaccination deadline is January 4.

Following the announcement, Eric Schmitt said he will sue once OSHA's emergency temporary standard for the vaccine is published.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson took to twitter Thursday, saying that he stands with concerned Missourians and will do all he can to stop the federal Covid-19 mandates.

Parson also shared an image of his executive order fighting president Biden's federal vaccine mandates.

Missouri representative Sam Graves also pushed back on president Biden's vaccine mandates.

Graves released a statement saying no American should have to choose between getting a Covid-19 vaccine and putting food on the table.

Adding that it's a personal decision and not a politician's decision.

