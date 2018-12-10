Missouri gas prices continue to fall

(MISSOURI)— Gasoline prices continue to fall across Missouri ahead of the holiday season.

Prices in Missouri have fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the past week—averaging $1.98 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri.

"Average gas prices have continued to move lower in most states in the last week as retail prices continue to catch up to the low price of oil. 27 states boast a low price of $2 per gallon or less, and Missouri's statewide average will likely fall under $2 per gallon this week, representing the first state to cross the psychological barrier," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The national average has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.41 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Over the course of the last five years, the average gasoline prices have changed dramatically:

-$2.18 per gallon in 2017

-$1.97 per gallon in 2016

-$1.76 per gallon in 2015

-$2.30 per gallon in 2014

-$2.90 per gallon in 2013

"While the going has been good at most gas pumps, OPEC countries did agree to curb oil production, but the cut was smaller than we had expected, and for a shorter duration than anticipated, resulting in a small upward move in oil, one that may not immediately curb the declines," DeHaan said. "We appear poised to see the national average drop perhaps at least one more week- and we could close this week with the nation's average in the $2.30s- the lowest in over a year."

Including the change in the last week, prices Sunday were 19.7 centers per gallon lower than a year ago and are 39.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has dropped 28 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.