Missouri gas prices on the rise

(MISSOURI)— Missouri gas prices have risen just more than $0.07 per gallon in the past, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,940 stations.

Gas prices sit at an average of $2.24 per gallon Monday.

Prices in Missouri are $0.287 per gallon higher than a month ago, but still about $0.014 per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average sits at $2.48 per gallon Monday.

Here are the prices per gallon of gas for the last decade for March 11:

2018- $2.26 per gallon (MO); $2.51 (U.S.)

2017- $2.09 per gallon (MO); $2.30 (U.S.)

2016- $1.82 per gallon (MO); $1.89 (U.S.)

2015- $2.26 per gallon (MO); $2.45 (U.S.)

2014- $3.36 per gallon (MO); $3.49 (U.S.)

2013- $3.51 per gallon (MO); $3.69 (U.S.)

2012- $3.64 per gallon (MO); $3.80 (U.S.)

2011- $3.37 per gallon (MO); $3.54 (U.S.)

2010- $2.61 per gallon (MO); $2.76 (U.S.)

2009- $1.82 per gallon (MO); $1.92 (U.S.)