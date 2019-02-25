Clear
Missouri gas prices rise 7 cents per gallon over the last week

Missouri gasoline prices have risen 7.1 cents per gallon in the last week—averaging $2.13 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 8:55 AM

The national increased 6.1 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.39 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. 

Average gasoline prices on February 25 in Missouri have ranged widely over the last five years:
2018- $2.26/g

2017- $2.10/g

2016- $1.55/g

2015- $2.13/g

2014- $3.21/g 

Including the change locally during the past week, prices Sunday were 12.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 21.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 11.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 10.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas near Missouri and their current gas price climate:
Kansas City- $2.10/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.10/g.
Topeka- $2.19/g, up 8.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.11/g.
St. Louis- $2.20/g, up 9.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.10/g.

"Gasoline prices saw their biggest weekly jump of 2019 with the national average now at its highest point since mid-December as oil prices continue to advance, while such jumps are in line with expectations, that doesn't make them any easier to digest," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Unfortunately, we're likely in store for a continued March higher into March and even April as seasonal trends kick into high gear, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Average gas prices should remain lower than their year-ago levels for now and the annual spring surge we see at gas pumps will likely not be as bad as we've seen in years past."

We are starting off our Monday on a mostly clear, but a very cold note in the single digits to lower teens. Wind chills are anywhere from -5 to +5. While average temperatures this time of year are in the low to mid 40s, we will not be seeing that during the week but the weather will be mostly quiet. For Monday, mostly sunny skies once again with highs in the lower 30s.
