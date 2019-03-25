Clear

Missouri gas prices up more than 10 cents over the last week

Missouri gas prices have risen 11 cents per gallon in the past week—averaging $2.44 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,940 stations.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 9:31 AM

(MISSOURI)— Missouri gas prices have risen 11 cents per gallon in the past week—averaging $2.44 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,940 stations.

Gas prices in Missouri are 29.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 11 cents higher than a year ago. 

"Gasoline prices have increased in all fifty states in the last week as refineries continue working toward cleaner, more expensive gasoline and as oil prices have continued creeping higher," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "There shouldn't be any surprises that prices continue to migrate higher given the warnings in the past few months, thought that doesn't make it any easier for motorists to digest higher gas prices. Unfortunately as seasonal issues continue to weigh on markets along with higher oil prices, it's likely we'll continue to be in this pattern for at least a few more weeks."

The cheapest gas station in Missouri is priced at $2.19 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.09 per gallon. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
For the new workweek, the weather will be quiet but a cool start with mostly cloudy skies on Monday. We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up from the middle 50s on Monday to near 70 by Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events