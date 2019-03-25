Missouri gas prices up more than 10 cents over the last week

(MISSOURI)— Missouri gas prices have risen 11 cents per gallon in the past week—averaging $2.44 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,940 stations.

Gas prices in Missouri are 29.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 11 cents higher than a year ago.

"Gasoline prices have increased in all fifty states in the last week as refineries continue working toward cleaner, more expensive gasoline and as oil prices have continued creeping higher," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "There shouldn't be any surprises that prices continue to migrate higher given the warnings in the past few months, thought that doesn't make it any easier for motorists to digest higher gas prices. Unfortunately as seasonal issues continue to weigh on markets along with higher oil prices, it's likely we'll continue to be in this pattern for at least a few more weeks."

The cheapest gas station in Missouri is priced at $2.19 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.09 per gallon.