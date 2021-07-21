Missouri governor announces statewide incentive program for Covid vaccines

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missourians with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of 900 prizes totaling $9 million.

Governor Mike Parson rolled out a statewide incentive during a news conference at the state capitol Wednesday.

He says every two weeks, 180 Missourians will win a $10,000 dollar cash prize.

Or if under the age of 18, a $10,000 education grant.

Additionally, local public health agencies that administer Covid-19 vaccines will now be eligible to provide a financial incentive of up to $25 for each vaccine recipient, up to a total of $11 million.

Parson says the details of all these programs will be released in the coming days.

“Unvaccinated Missourians are the primary target of this new Covid-19 strand,” Governor Parson said. “While the Delta strain is more contagious, the vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective against it. We encourage all Missourians to consider getting vaccinated as almost all new Covid hospitalizations can be attributed to unvaccinated individuals.”