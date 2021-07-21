Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Missouri governor announces statewide incentive program for Covid vaccines

“Unvaccinated Missourians are the primary target of this new Covid-19 strand,” Governor Parson said. “While the Delta strain is more contagious, the vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective against it."

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 4:06 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 4:29 PM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missourians with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of 900 prizes totaling $9 million.

Governor Mike Parson rolled out a statewide incentive during a news conference at the state capitol Wednesday.

He says every two weeks, 180 Missourians will win a $10,000 dollar cash prize.

Or if under the age of 18, a $10,000 education grant.

Additionally, local public health agencies that administer Covid-19 vaccines will now be eligible to provide a financial incentive of up to $25 for each vaccine recipient, up to a total of $11 million.

Parson says the details of all these programs will be released in the coming days.

“Unvaccinated Missourians are the primary target of this new Covid-19 strand,” Governor Parson said. “While the Delta strain is more contagious, the vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective against it. We encourage all Missourians to consider getting vaccinated as almost all new Covid hospitalizations can be attributed to unvaccinated individuals.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Hazy conditions and a few clouds will linger through the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow our warm up continues with temperatures in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be on the rise as well driving our feels like temperatures into the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values are likely Friday all through the beginning of next week. Use caution when spending time outside during these hot and humid conditions. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for most of the week into the weekend, however a few isolated showers will be possible on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories