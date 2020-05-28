(JEFFERSON, CITY, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that he is extending Phase 1 of the "Show Me Strong" recovery plan through Monday, June 15 that was originally set to expire Sunday, May 31.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, during Phase 1, citizens may re-engage in economic and social activities but must adhere to social distancing requirements, including maintaining six feet of space between individuals in most cases.

“We are very pleased with how well Phase 1 has gone so far,” Parson said. “Businesses, communities and Missourians across the state have done a great job at implementing health and safety measures and we continue to be encouraged by data across the state.”

Parson said that extending the order aligns with current executive orders as well as the State of Emergency in Missouri.

“Additionally, some communities across the state are farther along than others when it comes to reopening and economic recovery,” Parson said. “Extending the order will give these communities more time to prepare and align with us at the state level as we continue working towards Phase 2.”

Resting on four essential pillars, the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan is intended to protect those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while helping Missouri recover economically:

Expand testing capacity and volume in the state Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data

“I want to assure you that our efforts are showing positive results, and we are still in a good place with all four of our recovery pillars,” Parson said. “We are extending Phase 1 not because Missouri has taken steps back, but because we want to continue the progress we’ve made and make sure we are fully prepared for Phase 2.”

There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families. Additionally, all businesses can be open provided that the social distancing guidelines set forth in the health order are followed.

Local officials will still have the authority to put further rules, regulations, or ordinances in place so long as they are not inconsistent with the statewide order.