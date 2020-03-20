Missouri governor requiring social distancing; second coronavirus death as cases rise

Clear
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 3:21 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson said the state will require social distancing during a press briefing Friday. 

The governor said more details about the rule that will ban gatherings of 10 or more people will be released tomorrow. The governor stressed the order does not mean a shut down of businesses.

"I want to encourage as many people as a I can not to gather," Governor Parson said.

The state recorded its second coronavirus death on Friday. The latest victim comes out of Jackson County.

Governor Parson said more than 400 people have been tested with 46 positive cases.

"These numbers are going to go up," Gov. Parson said. 

As we head into the weekend we will see dry conditions but temperatures will remain below normal across much of the Midwest. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
