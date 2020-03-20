Missouri governor requiring social distancing; second coronavirus death as cases rise

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson said the state will require social distancing during a press briefing Friday.

The governor said more details about the rule that will ban gatherings of 10 or more people will be released tomorrow. The governor stressed the order does not mean a shut down of businesses.

"I want to encourage as many people as a I can not to gather," Governor Parson said.

The state recorded its second coronavirus death on Friday. The latest victim comes out of Jackson County.

Governor Parson said more than 400 people have been tested with 46 positive cases.

"These numbers are going to go up," Gov. Parson said.