Governor Mike Parson announced Missouri has four confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Gov. Parson made the announcement Friday during a state of emergency declaration.
The governor did not release any additional details on where the patients are from or their condition.
94 people have been tested for COVID-19 with four positive results.
The declaration allows the state to free up funding and resources to fight the virus.
The governor also announced the state is expanding its COVID-19 testing at labs at the University of Missouri and Washington University.
