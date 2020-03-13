Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Missouri has four confirmed cases of coronavirus

94 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 6:14 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 7:19 PM
Posted By: KQ2

Governor Mike Parson announced Missouri has four confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Gov. Parson made the announcement Friday during a state of emergency declaration. 

The governor did not release any additional details on where the patients are from or their condition. 

94 people have been tested for COVID-19 with four positive results. 

The declaration allows the state to free up funding and resources to fight the virus. 

The governor also announced the state is expanding its COVID-19 testing at labs at the University of Missouri and Washington University. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. The clouds have moved back into the area as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving us a chance for rain late tonight and tomorrow morning. A mixture of rain and snow is possible as we head into Saturday morning and afternoon. Some accumulation of snow is possible north of St. Joseph and the best chance near the Iowa border.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories