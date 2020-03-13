Governor Mike Parson announced Missouri has four confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Gov. Parson made the announcement Friday during a state of emergency declaration.

The governor did not release any additional details on where the patients are from or their condition.

94 people have been tested for COVID-19 with four positive results.

The declaration allows the state to free up funding and resources to fight the virus.

The governor also announced the state is expanding its COVID-19 testing at labs at the University of Missouri and Washington University.