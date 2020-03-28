Missouri healthcare staff look forward to more Covid-19 testing

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Healthcare staff in Missouri say they’re starting to get a better grasp on Covid-19’s presence in the state.

In Clinton County, where two more people tested positive for Covid-19 Saturday, healthcare staff say they’re preparing to see even more cases as more and more tests are being given to patients

"Testing is becoming more widespread which is great," Blair Shock, Clinton County Health Department said

Shock said one hospital has tested almost 200 people in the last two weeks.

At the governor’s daily press conference the director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety also addressed testing in the show me state, focusing on first responders and those on the front line.

Though it can’t be used in every case, healthcare staff in the state said rapid testing which can be done on-site is also helping.

"I do foresee rapid testing to be much more prevalent and becoming kind of the go-to," Shock said.

With each test conducted in the state, healthcare workers say they’re inching closer to knowing how prevalent the virus is.

"It gives us a more accurate a more realistic picture of how many cases there really are in the community," Shock said.

As of March 28, there have been 838 confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 in Missouri, and 10 deaths.