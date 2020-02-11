Missouri lawmaker pushes for digital driver's license

A Missouri lawmaker wants the state to enter into the era of the digital driver's license.
A proposal by State Rep. Nate Tate (R-St. Clair) was heard on Monday in the Missouri House Transportation Committee.
The proposal would allow drivers to get their driver's license on their smartphone for a $50 fee.
HB 2280 would let drivers download a secure app to access the digital ID.
