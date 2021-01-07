Missouri lawmaker wants to rename stretch of highway after President Trump

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A Missouri state representative wants to rename a stretch of I-55 in Arnold, Missouri after President Donald Trump.

State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman announced Wednesday she filed a bill to rename the highway.

"This is my way of saying 'thank you' to President Trump for strengthening Missouri's economy, defending our values, and making America great again during his historic first term. The Show-Me State will forever be grateful to President Trump for his leadership," Coleman said.

Coleman's bill was announced on the same day violent clashes erupted at the Capitol as Congress voted to certify the Electoral College victory for President-Elect Joe Biden.