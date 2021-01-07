Clear

Missouri lawmaker wants to rename stretch of highway after President Trump

State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman announced Wednesday she filed a bill to rename the highway.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 1:10 PM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A Missouri state representative wants to rename a stretch of I-55 in Arnold, Missouri after President Donald Trump.

State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman announced Wednesday she filed a bill to rename the highway.

"This is my way of saying 'thank you' to President Trump for strengthening Missouri's economy, defending our values, and making America great again during his historic first term. The Show-Me State will forever be grateful to President Trump for his leadership," Coleman said.

Coleman's bill was announced on the same day violent clashes erupted at the Capitol as Congress voted to certify the Electoral College victory for President-Elect Joe Biden.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Clarinda
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Falls City
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
We had cloudy and rainy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Wednesday. Precipitation chances will decrease Wednesday night into Thursday morning and we could see some rain/sleet/snow. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories