(WENTZVILLE, Mo.) One of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Thursday's attacks outside Kabul's airport in Afghanistan is from Wentzville, Missouri.

KMOX, a radio station in St. Louis, spoke with the father of 20-year-old Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz and said the Marines notified the family of his son's death around 2:40 a.m.

This was Lance Corporal Schmitz's first deployment.