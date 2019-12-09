Clear

Missouri man found in Missouri River near Nishnabotna River dies

A 30-year-old man drowned while trying to retrieve a boat on the Missouri River on Friday, according to Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 2:27 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ROCK PORT, Mo.)  A 30-year-old man drowned while trying to retrieve a boat on the Missouri River on Friday, according to Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports.

Benjamin Hirner, of Mokane, Mo., was found in the river at 11:42 a.m. after being reported missing around 6:35 a.m. Friday.

Hirner was transported by Air National Guard helicopter to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where he was pronounced dead, according to trooper's report.

The incident happened a half mile north of the Nishnabotna River. 

RELATED STORY: Missing duck hunter found in Missouri River near Rock Port, flown to hospital

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Partly cloudy skies and very windy across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on your Monday. The winds gusted up to 45 to 55 miles per hour as a strong cold front made its way into the area. A few snowflakes were found mainly on the Kansas side as the front moved by.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories