Missouri man found in Missouri River near Nishnabotna River dies

(ROCK PORT, Mo.) A 30-year-old man drowned while trying to retrieve a boat on the Missouri River on Friday, according to Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports.
Benjamin Hirner, of Mokane, Mo., was found in the river at 11:42 a.m. after being reported missing around 6:35 a.m. Friday.
Hirner was transported by Air National Guard helicopter to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where he was pronounced dead, according to trooper's report.
The incident happened a half mile north of the Nishnabotna River.
