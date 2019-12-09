Missouri man found in Missouri River near Nishnabotna River dies

(ROCK PORT, Mo.) A 30-year-old man drowned while trying to retrieve a boat on the Missouri River on Friday, according to Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports.

Benjamin Hirner, of Mokane, Mo., was found in the river at 11:42 a.m. after being reported missing around 6:35 a.m. Friday.

Hirner was transported by Air National Guard helicopter to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where he was pronounced dead, according to trooper's report.

The incident happened a half mile north of the Nishnabotna River.

