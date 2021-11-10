Clear
Missouri man killed after crash in Harrison County

A Ridgeway, Missouri man died following an accident in Harrison County Wednesday morning.

(HARRISON COUNTY, Mo.) A Ridgeway, Missouri man died following an accident in Harrison County Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 8 a.m. Gaige Sherer, 22, of Ridgeway was driving northbound on County Road 205 three-quarters of a mile southwest of Bethany as Andrew Darby, 28, of Bethany was driving a farm tractor southbound. 

Sherer crested a hill and hit an implement pulled by Darby's tractor. Darby had travelled partially of the west side of the road in an attempt to avoid a collision.

Sherer was pronounced dead at Cameron Regional Medical Center. The Highway Patrol reports that he was not wearing a seat belt.

Darby was not injured.

