Missouri man killed in Clinton County crash

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A Dearborn, Missouri man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Clinton County around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 23-year-old Jessie Harris was driving east on Route N, three miles east of Easton, when he failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected, and traveled off the road. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned multiple times, ejecting Harris.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.