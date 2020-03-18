Missouri municipal elections postponed until June 2

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-03 upon a request from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, ordering all municipal elections in Missouri to be postponed until June 2, 2020.
The executive order also declares that the ballots printed for the April 7 election may be used for June 2. Voters that turn 18 by April 7 will be able to vote on June 2.
“Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Governor Parson said. “Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time.”
The executive order also states:
- The closing date to register to vote in this election remains March 11.
- The deadline for filing as a write-in candidate for office remains March 27 at 5 p.m.
- The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot (Section 115.279, RSMo) shall be May 20.
- A public test of voting equipment shall be completed no later than June 1.
- In-person absentee ballots may be cast until 5 p.m. on June 1.
- The deadline by which absentee ballots must be received by the election authority (Section 115.293.1, RSMo) shall be 7 p.m. on June 2.
- Military and overseas voters must request a ballot from an election authority by 5 p.m. on May 29, and the deadline for local election authorities to make ballots available to such voters is April 18. Military and overseas ballots must be received by the election authority by June 5.
- Local election authorities are also directed to post information on their website, use social media if available, issue press release, conduct public appearances, and directly contact stakeholders such as candidates.
