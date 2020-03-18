Missouri municipal elections postponed until June 2

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-03 upon a request from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, ordering all municipal elections in Missouri to be postponed until June 2, 2020.

The executive order also declares that the ballots printed for the April 7 election may be used for June 2. Voters that turn 18 by April 7 will be able to vote on June 2.

“Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Governor Parson said. “Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time.”

The executive order also states: