The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow in Missouri.

Missouri now has eight positive coronavirus cases; three cases reported in Greene County, three confirmed cases in St. Louis County, and one positive case each in the City of St. Louis and Henry County.

Governor Mike Parson said state labs have tested 215 people.

There are no confirmed cases in Buchanan County. Mosaic Life Care officials said the hospital has tested 17 people for the virus. All have tested negative.