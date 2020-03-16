The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow in Missouri.
Missouri now has eight positive coronavirus cases; three cases reported in Greene County, three confirmed cases in St. Louis County, and one positive case each in the City of St. Louis and Henry County.
Governor Mike Parson said state labs have tested 215 people.
There are no confirmed cases in Buchanan County. Mosaic Life Care officials said the hospital has tested 17 people for the virus. All have tested negative.
Related Content
- Missouri coronavirus: Sixth positive case identified
- Missouri now has eight positive coronavirus cases
- Missouri’s second coronavirus case reported Thursday
- Missouri has four confirmed cases of coronavirus
- Governor Parson announces first presumptive positive Coronavirus case in state
- Governor Parson confirms fifth coronavirus case in Missouri
- Jury to Hear Case Against Missouri Governor
- First confirmed case of Coronavirus in Kansas
- Mosaic reports no confirmed cases of Coronavirus
Scroll for more content...