Missouri officials expect to see "30-40%" fewer Pfizer doses than anticipated

Officials originally estimated Missouri would receive about 64,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in its second shipment. The projection was amended 10 days ago to 25-30% fewer doses and then amended again Monday.

Posted: Dec 28, 2020 3:49 PM
Updated: Dec 28, 2020 4:28 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri's next Pfizer vaccine shipment will be short 18,000 to 25,000 doses according to officials Monday. 

"We do expect to see between 30-40% fewer Pfizer doses than initially anticipated," said Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Spokesperson Lisa Cox in an email Monday. "As we have seen some volatility in the supply allocations and shipments, we do not plan to report projections out at this time. HHS issued a statement regarding the discrepancies earlier this month."

Missouri received its first shipment of Pfizer vaccine doses, nearly 51,000, earlier this month.

State health officials originally estimated the second shipment from Pfizer would be about 61,000 to 64,000 doses. The first time the projection was reduced was during a press briefing on Dec. 16. At the time, DHSS Director Randall Williams said Missouri would receive about "25-30%" fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Then on Monday, Cox confirmed Missouri is dropping its expectations again. This time to 30-40% fewer doses or 18,000 to 25,000 doses.

"Yes, demand is exceeding supply, but we are encouraged by the fact that so many people are choosing to be vaccinated when supply allows," Cox said.

So far more than 50,000 individuals have been vaccinated and the state is working to add this information to its online COVID-19 Dashboard, Cox added.

